Commentary: Economics cannot be relied on to bring about peace

The United States, long the architect of the rules-based open global economy, is now actively redefining and bending the rules it urged the world to follow. Tariffs, sanctions, industrial policy and technology restrictions have become central instruments of US international strategy.

The strategic reality is no longer about who has the most power to keep the system going but who has the most incentives to do so.

GULF STATES AND THE WAR ON IRAN

Small states do not have the luxury of going it alone when rules collapse. Unlike great powers, they cannot absorb higher costs of disruption, coerce others instead of using diplomacy nor reshape institutions to suit their interests.

A world governed by raw power rather than rules is an existential challenge for small states. This vulnerability creates a powerful incentive to preserve sufficient cooperation for stability.

Perhaps what encapsulates both this vulnerability and the agency of small states right now is the US-Israel war on Iran. The security guarantees which are so important to the Gulf states’ economies have been severely challenged, but the countries cannot unilaterally determine the terms of engagement.

To be effective in the geopolitical arena, therefore, small states need to deploy a different strategic logic. Oman and Qatar demonstrated how small states exercise influence: Muscat mediated indirect nuclear talks between the US and Iran in 2025 and 2026 before the war started, while Doha is a key mediator of the prevailing US-Iran ceasefire agreement.