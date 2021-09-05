Commentary: After 20 years of war, US veterans carry the burden of mortality home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: Military service members returning from America’s forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have often faced deeply personal questions about their experience.

As one veteran explained to me, “I’ve been asked, ‘Have you ever killed anyone in war? Are you messed up at all?’”

“I don’t take offence to any of that because I realise, we went somewhere, we were gone for a couple years, and now we’re back, and now no one knows how to talk to a person.”

This sense of estrangement from the rest of the population is, in my experience, common among veterans. I interviewed 30 former military personnel between 2012 and 2018 for After Combat: True War Stories From Iraq And Afghanistan – a book I coauthored with retired Army Colonel Michael Gibler, who served as an infantry officer for 28 years, including deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

As the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the ensuing global war on terrorism, civilians would benefit from hearing veterans’ stories. It can help provide an understanding of the experience of mortality among the men and women who served in America’s name.

HAVE YOU KILLED ANYONE?

Neither I nor my co-author asked veterans directly if they had killed, and every person we spoke with had a unique experience of combat.