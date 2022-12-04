Commentary: What makes your role in waste management sustainable

ECONOMIC REWARD FOR GOOD BEHAVIOUR

The recycling trade is a modernised rag-and-bone trade. Recycling is in fashion due to a public educated on sustainable living, lower cost to recycle plastics as higher oil prices increase the cost of producing virgin plastics, and greater consumer awareness about recycling.

With alternatives to single-use products, more consumers are making better choices. As responsible members of societies, they will act whether incentivised or otherwise.

In September, a public consultation was launched for a beverage container return scheme. The idea is to have consumers pay a refundable deposit – currently estimated at about 10 to 20 cents – when they buy pre-packaged drinks. They get their deposit back when they return their empty metal cans or plastic bottles to designated return points.

A monetary incentive is an economic reward for good behaviour. As opposed to taxing, which discourages a certain behavior, incentivising with a price point encourages an action. A buy-back or take-back scheme also reduces litter and gives people an incentive to recycle.

But what is the right amount of monetary incentive that would spur action? Is 10 to 20 cents too low, just right or too high?

The amount of incentive would vary across a population: There will be those who will recycle only if the price is more attractive. However, this should be viewed as one of many reasons to encourage the recycling culture. For instance, if I witness everyone doing this, I would be encouraged to do so.

Although buy-back or take-back schemes have proven to be effective, access, ease and convenience remain critical for their longevity and success.

Price point can drive a desired behaviour but it is just one facet of the recycling debate. Just as important is the recycling infrastructure. How do we ensure that the recycling trade continues amid high operating costs and poor collection rates?