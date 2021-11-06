Commentary: Data centres are massive water guzzlers

OXFORD, London: The 1960s ushered in a new age of processing digital information, driven by the intelligence needs of the Cold War. Moore’s law meant microchips doubled in speed every two years, shrinking costs and miniaturising machines that once filled entire rooms.

Today, the smartphone probably being used to read this article is millions of times more powerful than the computer that landed the Apollo missions on the moon.

While those huge supercomputers have disappeared, the proliferation of the cloud and the Internet of things, with everything down to our socks being able to connect to the internet, means more and more computer processors that need to communicate with data centres around the world.

Even something as simple as scrolling down on this article triggers communications that may eventually pass through a distant data centre.

Data centres can range in size from small cabinets through to vast “hyperscale” warehouses the size of stadiums. Inside, are computers called servers which support the software, apps and websites we use every day.

As of the end of 2020, 597 hyperscale data centres were in operation (39 per cent in the US, 10 per cent in China, 6 per cent Japan), up by almost 50 per cent since 2015. Amazon, Google and Microsoft account for more than half of these and a further 219 are in various stages of planning.

ENERGY EATERS

Data centres accounted for around 1 per cent or 2 per cent of global electricity demand in 2020. All that processing power generates lots of heat, so data centres must keep cool to prevent damage.

While some companies are using cool air on mountain sites and Microsoft has used the cold waters of Scotland to experiment with underwater data centres, up to 43 per cent of data centre electricity in the US is used for cooling.

This energy goes into cooling water which is either sprayed into air flowing past the servers or evaporated to transfer heat away from the servers. Not only is energy required to cool the water (unless the system is specifically designed as a closed loop) but that water is lost as it evapourates.