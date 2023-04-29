Commentary: Reintroducing some form of inheritance tax could help address wealth inequality in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore seems to be doubling down on wealth taxes, with a new round of property cooling measures that apply from Thursday (Apr 27) arguably a form of indirect wealth tax even if they are intended as an anti-speculative measure.

Additional buyer’s stamp duty will be increased from 30 per cent to 60 per cent for foreigners buying any residential property, from 17 per cent to 20 per cent for Singaporeans buying a second residential property and from 25 per cent to 30 per cent for Singaporeans buying their third and subsequent residential property.

During the debate earlier in April on the President’s Address, which laid out key priorities for the remainder of the current term of parliament, Nominated Member of Parliament Raj Joshua Thomas also mooted the idea of a “limited inheritance tax” for inherited properties that have a value of S$5 million (US$3.7 million) and more.

This comes two months after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced an increase in buyer’s stamp duty for higher-value properties and vehicle taxes for luxury cars.

But Budget 2023 was surprisingly silent on whether estate duty or inheritance tax will be introduced, given the intense discussion leading up to it and the government’s previous statement that it will continue to study how it can expand the current wealth tax system.