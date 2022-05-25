Commentary: The Ukraine war casts its shadow over Davos

LONDON: During Davos week, the Swiss ski resort becomes a sea of corporate and national marketing. Walk down the Promenade and you will pass by the shopfronts of the Bank of America, Meta, Indonesia House and the India Lounge, to name a few.

This year, there has been a rebranding. What was previously the Russia House, playing host to the country’s corporate and political elite, is now the Russia War Crimes House – taken over by the Ukrainians to highlight the appalling consequences of the invasion of their country.

On Monday morning (May 24), Oksana Kyrsanova, a doctor recently evacuated from Mariupol, gave tearful testimony of the horrors of trying to save the wounded and dying while the city was under relentless Russian bombardment.

This is not the normal Davos fare – even this year. But it is more than just a discordant note in a festival of deal-making and glad-handing.

The war has fundamentally changed not just the atmosphere, but the underlying rationale of the World Economic Forum.

For 30 years, from the end of the Cold War to the start of the pandemic, geopolitical rivalries took a back seat to globalisation – and nowhere was this more evident than here. The informal motto of Davos was “make money, not war”.