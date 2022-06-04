Commentary: Give boybands like Westlife some credit, they’re still headlining at Singapore's F1 Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Like many, I had been eagerly awaiting the concert lineup for this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix ever since it was announced that the race would return. Two years of pandemic living and restrictions on live performances have starved us of the thrill and energy of large concerts.

So, when the first three acts – American rock band Green Day, Irish boyband Westlife and DJ Marshmello – were recently revealed, I thought the organisers had curated a diverse group of crowd-pleasers that catered to a range of musical preferences.

But it seems online commenters did not feel the same way. Many were underwhelmed, calling them boring and “has-beens”. Most of the scorn was heaped on Westlife for being an over-the-hill boyband, perhaps implying that their fans in their 30s and 40s are too uncool for a marquee event like F1.

I won’t lie. I did not rush to my computer to snap up tickets to watch Westlife perform. But that’s mostly because they are not a boyband I used to adore.

Backstreet Boys, NSYNC or Take That – it would have been an entirely different story if it had been one of my beloved boybands. I would have been first in the digital queue for the most premium tickets to get me as close as possible to my teenybopper obsessions.

BOYBAND FANS ARE ALL GROWN UP

Growing up in the 90s and noughties, boybands were everywhere. I remember saving up my allowance to buy their cassette tapes and CDs, as well as British pop music rags such as Smash Hits.

The now-defunct Tower Records and Sembawang Music Centre were our regular haunts to listen to albums. We waited patiently by the radio to record our favourite songs onto cassette mixtapes.