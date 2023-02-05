Commentary: After all this talk about flexible work, why are employers insisting on returning to the office full-time?

SINGAPORE: You may have seen this running joke on the Internet about how tone-deaf companies can be when it comes to employee well-being.

Company: We’d like to promote mental health in the workplace.

Employees: How about hiring more people so we feel less pressured and increasing our pay so we can keep up with the spiralling costs of living, so we’re not so stressed out?

Company: No, not like that. Try Yoga.

It would be funny if it didn’t feel so close to reality for many.

Almost half of Singaporeans have returned to the office full-time, according to a 2022 UOB study, even though more than 80 per cent prefer some form of flexible work arrangement. Only 52 per cent in a Randstad survey said they were provided remote work options.

It seems strange we’re rolling back this major pandemic gain. After all the talk about the importance of flexibility and remote work, it's hard to understand why some companies insist on a full-time return to the office.

Have employers already forgotten pandemic lessons about the importance of employee well-being?