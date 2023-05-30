Commentary: Is WhatsApp's new Chat Lock feature a friend or foe in relationships?

SINGAPORE: If curiosity can kill a cat, it can certainly end marriages.

The recent introduction of WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature has sparked discussion among my peers about the impact it may have on relationships. While I wonder if it can prevent conflict caused by partners snooping on each other's chats, I also have reservations about its effectiveness.

As a psychiatrist, I have observed the detrimental effects of snooping on romantic relationships and marriages and the critical role trust plays in healthy partnerships.

WHY SNOOP?

Many individuals snoop on their spouses’ smart devices out of sheer curiosity. The accessibility of an unlocked phone can tempt someone to peek into their partner's conversations.

In a recent poll by Secure Data Recovery Services in the United States, 82 per cent of respondents admitted to having snooped through someone else's device at some point.

This is further affirmed by a 2012 study published in the American Psychological Association, which found that two-thirds (66 per cent) of their respondents had gone through their partners’ phones, most often when their other halves were in the shower.

Besides curiosity, suspicion that a partner is cheating or loss of trust can lead individuals to engage in snooping behaviour.