Commentary: Do not expect the war in Ukraine to end quickly

LONDON: “Tell me how this ends?” is one of those things that people say in films, and sometimes also in real life. It is the crucial question about the war in Ukraine - but one that is sometimes obscured by the sheer drama and horror of day-to-day events.

Just before the outbreak of the war, most military experts expected a swift Russian military victory. That turned out to be wrong — and there will be more surprises in store. So all predictions have to be made with humility.

That said, there are three Ukraine scenarios that currently seem most likely. The first - which is both the most tragic and the most probable - is that this war continues for many months. The second possibility - put it at maybe 30 per cent - is that there is a peace settlement.

The third scenario - which is perhaps 10 per cent - is that there is some sort of political upheaval in Russia, involving the overthrow of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a new approach to Ukraine.

The long, grinding war scenario assumes that neither Russia nor Ukraine is now capable of achieving total victory and that neither is prepared to concede defeat. Putin is fighting to save his political life and the Ukrainians are fighting to save their country.

RUSSIA IS MAKING MARGINAL PROGRESS, BUT AT HIGH COSTS

After almost a month of conflict, Russia has failed to take control of any of Ukraine’s major cities and has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment. The Russians may be about to conquer the strategic port of Mariupol — but only by destroying it in the process.