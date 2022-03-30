Commentary: Supporting mothers at work is also about individual choices

SINGAPORE: After several years working on the news desk, I was asked to consider taking on the role of editing a parenting magazine. I went for the interview and got the job.

But two months later, I found I was pregnant with my second child. Which would mean that just five months into my new role, I would give birth and go on maternity leave.

I rang the general manager and told him I was pregnant and would understand if he wanted to look for someone else, seeing how a major task of revamping the magazine may be disrupted with an editor on maternity leave.

His response both startled and amazed me. “The majority of my staff are women. And pregnancy is part and parcel of life. We will just arrange for someone to stand in while you are away,” he said.

Thinking back now, I realise how powerful something as simple as a “don’t worry, we will work around it” is. Like many women, I assumed that pregnancy, childbirth and mothering in general, were impediments to work. Because they soak up a lot of private time and mental bandwidth, they have an impact on work, which is supposed to be free of any personal impositions.

There’s ample research on what is termed a “motherhood penalty” – when women have children, there is an impact on their wages and career trajectory. Compared to childless women or men, mothers often have to cut back hours, take extended time off, convert to part-time employment or pass up overseas postings and promotions because it would mean less time with family.

These cumulatively have an impact on how far they progress and how much they earn in the long run compared to their male and childless women counterparts.