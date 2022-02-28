Commentary: Why US hospitality workers are quitting in record numbers in this pandemic

MIAMI, Florida: About 3.5 million people have at least temporarily left the American workforce since March 2020. Over one-third of them – 1.2 million – are in the leisure and hospitality industry.

This has created huge problems for restaurants, hotels and other leisure and hospitality businesses that have struggled to find workers for record numbers of job openings in 2021. A big part of this decline seems to be explained by the “Great Resignation”.

Leisure and hospitality workers are quitting at the highest rates of any industry. About 1 million quit in November 2021 alone. And the data suggests many of them are not simply swapping one hospitality job for another but leaving the industry entirely.

Why are these workers quitting, where are they going and what can be done to bring them back?

We recently commissioned a survey aimed at tracking down some of these workers and answering these questions. The research is ongoing, but our early qualitative results offer some clues to answering these questions.

FINANCIAL STRESS, EMOTIONAL DRAIN AND HIGH TURNOVER

Before we get to our early data, there are several characteristics of leisure and hospitality work that help explain why the industry has unusually high turnover rates.

For one thing, the wages are very low. Leisure and hospitality workers were earning an average of US$515 a week – including tips – as of December 2021, making them the worst-paid of all sectors, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

That’s less than half of the average for all private workers and translates into an annual income of under US$27,000 – based on 52 weeks of pay.