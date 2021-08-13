Commentary: Why didn’t India take home more Olympic medals?

CANBERRA: India took home seven medals, including one gold, from this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

There have been two reactions: The first is, amazing! India has taken home its largest-ever medal haul! What an excellent achievement!

The second is one of dismay over India’s relatively poor performance: How can India, with its 1.3 billion-strong population, consistently fare so dismally at the Games? And worse, when compared to 1.4 billion-strong China, second on the medals tally, with 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals?

Both responses deserve consideration given the confounding situation of India at these Games. The world’s second-largest population is 48th on the list of Olympic medal-winners.

INDIA’S BEST OLYMPICS SHOWING EVER

Those who think we should revel in India’s moment of triumph aren’t wrong about the reasons for celebration.

Indeed, The Guardian labelled Tokyo “India’s greatest ever Olympics” after 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra won big in the men’s javelin event, throwing 87.58m for India’s first gold in athletics.

The gold elevates Chopra to an elite club of the very few. For an army officer and the son of a village farmer in rural northern India, his win is an extraordinary personal achievement that has also become a symbol of hope for future sporting prowess for the country.