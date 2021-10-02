Commentary: Why do K-pop fandoms spend so much money?

SINGAPORE: The United Nations General Assembly is probably not on most people’s must-watch list. But on Monday (Sep 20), more than one million people tuned in to the meeting of world leaders in New York.

More precisely, they watched K-pop sensation BTS deliver a message about the resilience of youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We believe that every choice we make is the beginning to change, not the end,” said band leader Kim Nam-joon better known as RM.

This was the third time BTS attended the UN meeting.

Having skyrocketed to the top of global pop charts, it’s little wonder these international superstars were appointed South Korea’s special presidential envoys mere weeks ago.

Of course, people want a piece of the BTS action. The group commands the attention of millions in the BTS Army everywhere they go. Just look at how their supporters have taken celebrity worship to whole new levels.

It is not uncommon to see big, splashy pictures of BTS and other K-pop idols on New York City Times Square advertising billboards, the Nashville sign and even on the Urban Deca Towers in Metro Manilla - purchased not by the music companies or sponsors, but crowdfunded by fans to celebrate their idols’ birthdays and milestones.

In Singapore, local fans splurged on a panel advertisement at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station to celebrate BTS’ sixth anniversary in 2019.

And in April this year, a Chinese fan club raised 2.3 million yuan (US$356,000) in one hour and used the money to customise the exterior of a Jeju Air plane to celebrate BTS member Jimin’s birthday.