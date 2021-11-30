Commentary: Why normally decisive parents worry about vaccinating young children against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes to extend COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 from January 2022, said the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak on Saturday (Nov 20).

It was probably only a matter of time – after countries like the United States and Israel approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in that age group earlier this month.

However, numerous opinion polls there show one-third of parents will get their kids vaccinated right away, and another one-third will adopt a “wait-and-see” approach.

Parents seem more unsure about vaccinating younger children, even if they were eager for themselves or older children aged 12 and above. Five out of seven students in Primary 6 to Secondary 3 signed up within the first week of being invited to do so in June.

On CNA's Heart of the Matter podcast, a mother of three described a “niggling fear” despite published data and professional reassurances.

Comments on social media and messaging app groups reveal common reasons for the apprehension: Possible side effects and whether the risks outweigh the benefits.

Some argue kids are “not likely to be severely affected” pointing out children accounted for only over 8,000 cases out of 250,000 cases reported in Singapore.

Others continue to claim a 2-year-old died during a Pfizer-BioNTech US trial — a falsehood debunked by fact-checkers.

MORE RISK AVERSE WHEN DECIDING FOR CHILDREN

Studies have found parents tend to be more risk-averse, especially on physical safety and health, when deciding for their young children than for themselves.

Parents tend to overestimate their own health but become overly cautious as protectors to vulnerable children – especially since pre-adolescents are less able and motivated to decide for themselves, compared with adolescents who likely participated in the decision to get vaccinated.