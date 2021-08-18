Commentary: Dismissing those hesitant about COVID-19 vaccination as anti-vaxxers is short-sighted

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reached a target of getting 76 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, it has also rolled out “vaccination-differentiated measures”.

Dining-in at restaurants has resumed capped at five per group — all diners too must be fully vaccinated. Those not fully vaccinated may be allowed entry if they have recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative within the last 24 hours.

These differentiated measures are meant to slow down the transmission of the virus and protect the unvaccinated who are more prone to getting seriously ill.

But they have also sparked debate: While some think them crucial, a few argue that differentiated measures run contrary to earlier declarations that vaccination will not be made mandatory.