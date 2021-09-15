Commentary: Why does Singapore need robots to remind us to be civic-minded?

SINGAPORE: Last year, Singapore made international headlines unveiling Spot the robotic dog, who patrolled Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park, reminding park-goers to practise safe distancing.

Fast forward a year, and we now have Xavier, a four-wheeled robot designed to detect “undesirable social behaviours” - a category that includes smoking in prohibited areas, illegal hawking, improperly parked bicycles, personal mobility devices (PMDs) and motorcycles on footpaths and people gathering in groups of more than five.

Unlike Spot, Xavier is somewhat more imposing, lumbering around at 5kmh with its cameras capturing 360-degree images.

When such behaviours are displayed, Xavier displays the appropriate warnings to the offender and sends real-time alerts to a human controller, who can activate any necessary additional resources.

Some joke that these robots in our urban environment are simply the first step towards a dystopian Terminator-esque future, where drones threatening penalties replace gentle reminders driven by moral suasion to be considerate.

The actual experience with Xavier is probably far more mundane.

Yet this reality raises two questions: Why do we need to be “policed” to behave in a socially responsible manner, and do we really need robots to do that?