Commentary: Why did UMNO win big in the Johor state election?

JOHOR BAHRU: As the party’s birthplace, Johor had always been an UMNO fortress – until Malaysia’s 2018 General Election (GE14) when Johoreans awoke to the shock of losing their state and the country to the opposition.

The United Malays National Organisation-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition returned to power in the Johor state election on Saturday (Mar 9). An emphatic win by any definition, sweeping 40 out of 56 state assembly seats.

But why have voters come back into the arms of BN? All discussions must begin with the role of the former prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib has received adulation while on the recent campaign trail for BN. Voters clamoured to meet him wherever he went. All the attention provided a platform to strengthen his almost cult-like following and cemented his status as a pivotal entity in Malaysian politics.

This is a complete turnaround in fortunes for Najib.

VOTER REGRET AND POWER STRUGGLES SINCE GE14

During GE14, BN campaign paraphernalia avoided all imagery and mention of him given the stigma associated with the 1MDB scandal. Traditional UMNO voters who opted for the opposition out of frustration with 1MDB and increasing personal difficulties did not expect that their vote would have such a devastating impact. Some even expressed immediate regret.