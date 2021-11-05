Commentary: Why people have volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trials – even in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Without COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, the world would still be in lockdown – overwhelmed hospitals, empty streets and many of us stuck at home.

Instead, many countries have resumed social and economic activities to varying degrees and we can all breathe a little easier knowing that COVID-19 is a mild disease for the vast majority of the vaccinated.

We know that new drugs and vaccines advance and protect human health. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, the public expects these to undergo stringent clinical trials to reassure us of their safety and efficacy.

And this necessarily means some brave people step up to test them on behalf of the rest of us.

About 75,000 volunteers worldwide participated in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine studies beginning in the first half of 2020, with the results published in peer-reviewed scientific journals before regulatory agencies authorised them for emergency use. Both companies have also conducted similar trials in children below 12.

Human volunteers are needed in each clinical trial phase to gather specific information about drugs or vaccines – from how they are processed by the human body, whether they give rise to side effects and their effect on the target disease.

In Singapore, many people responded to the recruitment call for early phase clinical trials for a novel self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, conducted at the Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital and National Centre for Infectious Diseases. This vaccine was co-developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and United States biotechnology company, Arcturus Therapeutics.