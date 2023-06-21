Commentary: What Western tech firms can learn from LinkedIn’s failure in China

SINGAPORE: LinkedIn has become one of the latest casualties among Western tech companies operating in China. In May, the professional networking site announced that it will shut down its app in China and eliminate 716 jobs globally.

It was only a matter of time. In 2020, LinkedIn shut down its social network in China, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment”. Fewer people were using LinkedIn in China compared to competitors such as Maimai and Boss Zhipin, which are more attuned to what Chinese jobseekers want.

LinkedIn’s story is not atypical for foreign tech giants in China’s fiercely competitive market. Companies like Amazon, Uber, Yahoo, eBay, Google and Airbnb have all failed in China - one way or another.

The difficulties of Western companies setting up shop in China have come under the spotlight amid rising geopolitical tensions. In recent weeks, US venture capital firm Sequoia hived off its Chinese arm, while US consultancies from Mintz Group to Bain and Company saw offices close and employees questioned out of national security concerns.

But before there were heightened sensitivities around US firms operating in China, corporate leaders have made common mistakes about doing business there.

ARROGANCE AND LACK OF MARKET UNDERSTANDING ARE ONLY SYMPTOMS

A 2019 post by Boyang Shen, who served between 2014 and 2017 as LinkedIn China’s president, is telling. He described how product managers in US headquarters were reluctant to improve the platform and complacent about its rivals.