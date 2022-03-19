Commentary: The truth about war is messy — just read Wikipedia

LONDON: Rarely, if ever, in the history of human conflict have contributors to encyclopedias been counted as combatants. But in the information war that is raging between Russia and Ukraine, the frontline is nowhere and everywhere — as one of Wikipedia’s editors has found to his cost.

According to local media reports, he was seized by the Belarusian security police in Minsk, charged with publishing “anti-Russian” information and detained. As an active contributor to the Russian language Wikipedia, he has contributed more than 200,000 edits.

When some other members of Wikipedia’s small army of unpaid editors complained that the page entitled “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine (2022)” violated Wikipedia’s neutral point of view, he responded: “Russian troops invaded the territory of Ukraine. It’s just a fact, not a point of view.”

The Kremlin has previously complained about Wikipedia, warning that it might throttle the site in Russia. It has already passed a fake news law threatening to jail those who report disinformation for up to 15 years and has blocked most foreign media.

It has disabled US social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. According to a report from the internet research site Tracking Exposed, it also appears to have persuaded TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, to filter out all non-Russian content from its video service in Russia, too.