Commentary: Boycotting Russian products may feel right, but what does it achieve?

AUCKLAND: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent call for a boycott of Russian oil and other import-export bans was aimed at global leaders, but consumers across social media are also advocating a form of personal economic sanctions.

Some New Zealand shoppers have compiled lists of alcohol brands to avoid while others have identified Ukrainian brands to support.

But alongside these boycott lists are repeated dismissals by cynics who say local boycotts will have little impact on the European conflict. So who’s right?

ATTEMPTING POLITICAL CHANGE VIA SHOPPING DECISIONS

Boycotts are meant to address a power imbalance and give individuals a say through collective action. Boycotting Russian goods gives shoppers a small sense of efficacy in relation to a wider political issue.

By choosing to reject Russian products, shoppers are hoping to create enough economic pain to convince Vladimir Putin’s government to back down from its invasion of Ukraine.

This is not the first time consumers have attempted to achieve political change via shopping decisions. SodaStream was targeted with an international boycott because of the company’s ties to Israel and its factory in the West Bank.

Activists called on tourists to partake in a “moral calculus” before visiting Bali over Indonesia’s occupation of West Papua. In the aftermath of 9/11, politicians in the United States called for a boycott of French products to punish the country for its opposition to the invasion of Iraq.