Commentary: Job hopping no longer has a bad reputation, amid this Great Resignation

SINGAPORE: Pre-pandemic, many unhappy employees stuck it out in unfulfilling roles. They bided their time and waited out some arbitrary milestone in time.

Any less, they fear, will make CVs "patchy" and get them labelled a “job hopper”.

“It’s like you get two free passes for short stints, but anything more than that is a real red flag,” a veteran headhunter once told me. After all, who’d want to hire someone who might soon look for greener pastures?



But with the Great Resignation in play, we are now seeing more people resigning to explore different work-life arrangements, side hustles and career experiments.

So does this mean that the stigma of job hopping is evaporating? Will CVs with gaps and quick transfers to different organisations no longer be given the side-eye by recruiters?

I would say yes to a degree. A recent Milieu Insight survey suggests job hoppers aren’t seen negatively in Singapore.

Employers may be becoming more open-minded about people moving from company to company, especially in these fluid times where restructuring can be vital for continued success.

They may simply have no choice but to change their mindset: Amid a global war for talent, job vacancies in Singapore are at an all-time high of 98,700 in September 2021.