Commentary: Will Russia use a weapon of mass destruction to win the Ukrainian war?

HOBART: After three weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s safe to say things aren’t going Russia’s way – and it has yet to achieve objectives that were planned to be completed in the first few days.

The longer Russia’s advance is bogged down, the greater the chance that it will consider taking drastic action, which may potentially include using weapons of mass destruction.

As improbable as this is, it’s not impossible. Under what circumstances might weapons of mass destruction be used?

NERVE AGENTS AND OTHER CHEMICAL WEAPONS

The weapon of mass destruction most likely to be used is a chemical weapon. Russia once possessed the world’s largest stockpile of chemical weapons, ranging from nerve agents, such as Sarin and VX, to mustard gas and the toxic gas phosgene.

Although Russia claims to have destroyed its arsenal by 2017, the use of the nerve agent Novichok during assassination attempts in 2018 and 2020 demonstrates that it continues to possess chemical weapons, although the quantities and types (aside from Novichok) are unknown.

According to reports, the US and allied officials suspect that Russia may be planning (or considering) a “false flag” operation involving the use of chemical weapons, to establish a belated justification for the invasion of Ukraine, despite the obvious logical inconsistency.