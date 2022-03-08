Commentary: What happens when women have to juggle ‘worry work’ with paid work

SINGAPORE: The dramatic rise in remote work over the last two years may have imposed on women, especially working mothers, what we call a “COVID cost”.

Working from home has put many women in a multi-tasking role all day, every day.

Like many employees working remotely, the biggest challenge faced by working mothers was from blurred boundaries between work and home due to digitalisation.

More than a third of the mothers we studied experienced a decline in work-life balance due to longer working hours, overwork and difficulties in switching off from work. Our data was based on our research at the Singapore University of Technology and Design on 41 mothers, who are mostly working full-time with children below the age of 18.

In Singapore, where almost 60 per cent of married women were employed in 2020, this sentiment could be far-reaching in the population.

INCREASE IN DOMESTIC RESPONSIBILITIES

The majority of the mothers we spoke to said their caregiving duties increased during the pandemic, such as supervising their children’s schooling, having to fit work commitments around their children’s schedules, or caring for ageing parents. And they were expected to be available and responsive to requests throughout the day.

While fathers working from home were physically more involved in household tasks, the mothers continued to do most of the thinking, planning and delegating.