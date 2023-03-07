Commentary: Women have raced into the boardroom, but now comes the hard part

LONDON: What might an insurer, a housebuilder and two water companies have in common in early 21st century Britain?

Here’s one answer: if you checked the United Kingdom’s biggest listed companies at the end of January, these four businesses would have been among the only ones with a female chief executive and chair.

This finding comes from the authors of a report published last week by the FTSE Women Leaders Review, a government-backed campaign group with an otherwise striking record of success in getting women into the boardroom and the executive suite.

When their work kicked off in 2011, 152 of the 350 largest companies did not have a single woman on their board. That figure halved within two years and fell to zero by 2020.

Women now hold 40 per cent of board seats in those top 350 companies, a milestone the campaigners did not expect to reach until 2025. The number of all-male executive committees has also fallen so much that only 10 are left.

“It’s just quite incredible really,” Denise Wilson, the review’s chief executive, told me last week. “It is a complete revolution in what’s going on in British boardrooms.”

BATTLE FOR CORPORATE GENDER EQUALITY

This also means it is becoming harder than ever to argue there are not enough experienced women to be a chief executive or chair. So the battle for corporate gender equality is about to take an interesting turn.