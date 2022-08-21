Commentary: Don’t blame women for low libido. Sexual sparks fly when partners do their share of chores

MELBOURNE: When a comic about “mental load” went viral in 2017, it sparked conversations about the invisible workload women carry. Even when women are in paid employment, they remember their mother-in-law’s birthday, know what’s in the pantry and organise the plumber.

This mental load often goes unnoticed. Women also continue to do more housework and childcare than their male partners.

This burden has been exacerbated over the recent pandemic (homeschooling anyone?), leaving women feeling exhausted, anxious and resentful.

As sexuality researchers, we wondered, with all this extra work, do women have any energy left for sex?

We decided to explore how mental load affects intimate relationships. We focused on female sexual desire, as “low desire” affects more than 50 per cent of women and is difficult to treat.

Our study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, shows women in equal relationships (in terms of housework and the mental load) are more satisfied with their relationships and, in turn, feel more sexual desire than those in unequal relationships.

RELATIONSHIP DISSATISFACTION A TOP RISK FACTOR FOR LOW DESIRE IN WOMEN

Low desire is tricky to explore. More than simply the motivation to have sex, women describe sexual desire as a state-of-being and a need for closeness.