Commentary: There are too many male-only networking opportunities and that hurts women's careers

SAN FRANCISCO: Women have been entering academic medicine at nearly the same rate as men for decades, but very few women reach the top levels of leadership. For example, as of April, of the 71 United States cancer centres designated by the National Cancer Institute, only seven are directed by women. In 2018, women accounted for 16 per cent of medical school deans, 18 per cent of department chairs and 25 per cent of full professors.

To this day, women are still less likely than men to become associate or full professors of medicine or to be appointed as chairs of university medical departments – and there has been no narrowing of this gender gap over time.

I interviewed more than 100 people in medicine to better understand why women struggle to advance in academic medicine. From this work, one important reason seems to be that women are consistently excluded from important, male-dominated networking activities, especially golf.

NO ENTRY INTO "THE BOYS’ CLUB"

Networking is essential to success in many professional fields. Networking leads to success in many ways. When colleagues befriend one another, they can promote one another’s careers and exchange information about opportunities.

Networking also allows junior people to meet powerful senior colleagues who may take them under their wing and become invested in their success.