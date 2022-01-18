Commentary: How the world went wild for Wordle

LONDON: You might not have come across Wordle. It is possible that if you aren’t on social media and don’t know anyone with a compelling need to prove how clever they are on a daily basis, you might never have seen the mysterious grid of grey, green and yellow squares indicating how quickly someone else guessed a five-letter word.

But in two years' time, when Netflix airs its 90-minute cultural retrospective about the craze surrounding this humble Internet word game, you might enjoy this piece.

The rest of us can gather around and warm ourselves at the bonfire of the nation’s redundant Scrabble boards as we consider whether Wordle can endure beyond its splashy debut.

In a pandemic, time is molasses, so perhaps it is meaningless that, as recently as November, the browser-based interface had just 90 daily players. By last week, it was reportedly reaching more than 2 million a day, an R rate to rival a new variant.

For the dwindling number of uninitiated then, what is the point of Wordle? It is to guess a five-letter word within six tries.

Each guess must be a valid word, and after each try it is revealed which letters are correct and in the right place, correct but in the wrong place, or incorrect.