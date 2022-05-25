Commentary: Post-pandemic performance reviews should not disadvantage those working from home

BOONE, North Carolina: Few office workers seem to like performance reviews, those annual examinations of how well workers are doing their jobs. And many seem to outright hate – or fear – them.

A 2015 survey of Fortune 1000 companies found that nearly two-thirds of employees were dissatisfied with performance reviews, didn’t think they were relevant to their jobs – or both. In a separate survey conducted in 2016, a quarter of men and nearly a fifth of women reported crying as a result of a bad review. The figures were even higher for younger workers.

And that was during the much simpler pre-pandemic times, when pretty much all professional workers were in the office daily and could be assessed similarly.

Things are trickier today, as some employees work entirely from home, others come to the office and still others split their time between the two. Almost 75 per cent of United States companies are adopting a hybrid model, with 55 per cent of employees saying they want to work remotely at least three days a week.

Here are three challenges that I believe employers and their employees will face and ways to overcome them.

BRIDGING THE FAMILIARITY GAP

One of the biggest challenges involves the difficulty of creating a connection with your boss.

Employees who share the same physical space as their managers will have more opportunities to interact with them on a regular basis than those working remotely. This gives office-goers a leg up over peers who work remotely most or all the time.