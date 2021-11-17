Commentary: Burnout isn’t just exhaustion. Workers can also feel cynical or inadequate

SINGAPORE: Nike, LinkedIn and Bumble gave workers a paid week off. Citigroup banned work calls on Friday. Scotland is set to trial a four-day work week without a loss of pay.

Evidently, the huge wave of resignations spurred by the pandemic has forced companies to confront burnout, implementing “burnout breaks” to curb the loss of productivity that comes with working too much.

Though initiatives like “mental health weeks” are widely appreciated, they merely scratch the surface and do not solve the issue. To truly put out the flames of burnout, a precise diagnosis of the problem is critical.

This is especially true in Singapore, the world’s most fatigued country where one in two workers feels exhausted and 58 per cent feel overworked, according to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index published in May.

NOT JUST ABOUT STRESS AND WORKLOAD

We might think burnout is the same as exhaustion – the result of sitting at our desk for too long, attending too many Zoom meetings and never catching a break.

But there’s more to it. Researchers Christina Maslach and Michael P Leiter found that besides exhaustion, burnout comprises cynicism, where you dread and detach emotionally from work, along with inefficacy, where you feel incompetent and stuck.