Commentary: Feeling ‘blah’ about work? Here’s how to get your mojo back

SINGAPORE: We’ve heard about burnout at work, we’ve heard about boreout, and now we’re seeing a new phenomenon which we have nicknamed “blahout”.

It’s when your job still makes sense for you, but it’s lost a bit of its sparkle and you’re finding it hard to get excited about going back to work in your socially distanced “no mingling” mask-on office.

“How do I get my work mojo back?” asked many of our clients.

There’s a sense of emptiness and purposelessness that many are looking to fill through coping mechanisms from Netflix binging, comfort-eating, to relentless journaling and social-media scrolling.

Renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel talks about the concept of “ambiguous loss”.

A miscarriage is an ambiguous loss. A parent with dementia is an ambiguous loss. It is when on one level it looks like nothing has changed, and on another level, everything has changed.

Ambiguous loss is sneaky and difficult to quantify, but it can be devastating. We are grieving the loss of our old world of work and life without a sense of closure, without having an opportunity to process and express how we feel about it.

While many others have decided to quit, the majority are asking: Is there an alternative to resigning? Can we find meaning in our jobs?