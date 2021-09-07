Commentary: How can you deal with an aggressive, bullying boss? What if it’s your colleague?

SINGAPORE: Sandra* had been suffering from bouts of anxiety and found it hard to sleep. Like many, she has been working from home and began to dread the regular team meetings online.

She was constantly worried about being berated by her boss who had a habit of singling out staff for slip-ups like the team’s missed deadlines. The tone and approach her boss used made her feel worthless.

In her organisation, her online status had to show “green” during office hours. Staff were expected to respond instantly to all messages or emails from the boss.

Sandra ended up crying during her “approved bio-break” and eventually had to seek help from the company’s counsellor.

Sandra’s case is much more common than we realise.

In the latest Kantar survey on workplace inclusion index, one in five employees reported being bullied or harassed, especially after working from home.

Correspondingly, one in three experienced stress and anxiety, more than half said they don’t feel emotionally supported and one in 10 reported mental health related illness such as depression.

Despite increasing awareness and supporting academic research of the damage workplace bullying can do to individuals and organisations, such hostile behaviours persist.

Physical abuse, like hitting someone, are less common because assault is a criminal offence and perpetrators can be taken to task by the law. What are more common and less visible are both verbal abuse like the use of rude comments and non-verbal, non-physical harassment.