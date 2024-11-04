Commentary: Managing after-hours work communications - is having a separate work phone the way to go?

SINGAPORE: You're halfway through dinner and the phone buzzes. “Sorry, I’ve got a quick call,” you say, or perhaps you respond to the message so quickly you don’t even think of excusing yourself from the conversation.

Office workers close their laptops and teachers say goodbye to students, but our phones make us constantly available. And others have learned to expect it from us. What begins as a feeling of relevance soon wears thin: We’re needed, but at what cost?

Work communications have come into the spotlight recently. Australia became the latest country to give employees the legal “right to disconnect” and ignore their bosses outside working hours from August.

In Singapore, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing recently set out boundaries for teachers - that they should not be expected to respond to work-related messages outside of school hours, nor to share their personal mobile numbers with parents. Teachers CNA spoke to said that a small number of unreasonable parents can be challenging to manage and that colleagues and school leaders are also guilty of sending late-night messages.

One notable detail was that a few of the teachers chose to get a separate work phone.