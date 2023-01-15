Commentary: Feeling flat at work after the holidays? These clues signal it’s time for a new job

GOLD COAST: If you’ve found yourself feeling a bit flat after returning to work (or outright hating your job) this year, you’re not alone. #BackToWork is trending for Australia on Tik Tok, with plenty of users lamenting the return to the office. A growing body of research also shows this feeling is pretty common.

But while there’s nothing new about the return-to-work blues, few companies have any strategy to facilitate readjustment to work after vacation.

So what does the research say on this issue, and what could employers do to address it?

HANG IN THERE

One study found worker health and well-being increased quickly during vacation, peaked on the eighth vacation day and had rapidly returned to baseline level within the first week of work resumption.

Another found short breaks have an advantage over longer vacations on some measures, and this may be explained by attributes of the environment and activities in which vacationers engaged.

But while you may feel uninspired in your first week back, hang in there: Research has shown employees perceive they are more creative two weeks after returning from vacation.