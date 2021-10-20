Commentary: Some companies seem adamant about making workers go back to the office

GOLD COAST, Australia: COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our relationship with the office. After the enforced experiment of lockdowns pushing about 40 per cent of the labour force into working from home, few of us want to return to the pre-pandemic status quo.

Yes, we miss the sociability of the workplace, but surveys show at least three-quarters of us want the option to spend a few days working at home and a few days in the office.

But what exactly is the right balance?

The experience of working from home has helped break down many of the prejudices that limited work flexibility prior to 2020. But there remain discernible differences in attitudes between workers and managers on this question.

As Australia’s Productivity Commission notes in a September 2021 research paper: “There are actual or perceived costs to working from home, such as reduced opportunities for collaboration and networking, reduced face-to-face interaction with managers, and consequences for long-term career prospects.”

That last point is of particular concern. A pre-pandemic study found fully remote workers, despite being 13 per cent more productive, were only half as likely to be promoted as their colleagues who spent their time in the office.

The reasons for this are likely complex – a combination of explicit attitudes and subconscious biases. Their persistence spells danger for post-COVID organisations. In particular they could disadvantage those with carer responsibilities who are more likely to want greater flexibility.

So how many days a week in the office is enough? How do we balance the desire of managers to bring people together with employee’s desire for greater flexibility?