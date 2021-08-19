Commentary: What if workers themselves are unsure whether to return to the office?

SINGAPORE: Singapore is entering yet another new phase of COVID-19-related restrictions, with work-from-home requirements to be eased from Thursday (Aug 19).

Up to half of employees who can work from home can now return to the workplace.

This move has been met with a mix of hesitation and enthusiasm.

While many Singapore workers enjoy the flexibility of working from home for the past one and a half years, WFH arrangements have been a key culprit behind workers’ reported mental health woes. They have lost social relationships at work and experienced feelings of isolation.

A Straits Times survey carried out a few times in 2020 shows consistently that at least eight in 10 prefer to work from home or have flexible work arrangements.

And yet, the challenges of an office in a home too have been well documented – blurred boundaries, space constraints and juggling care-giving duties.

The irony of being connected virtually is what I call a “disconnect while connecting”. On the one hand, employees are connected more than ever via information and communications technology.

Work-related inquiries can be answered quickly over email, or even instantaneously over the telephone, video calls and direct chat messages using Slack, Skype and Microsoft Teams. Nearly all of us have these apps on our phones too.

But despite being constantly connected, employees face a disconnect in trying to fulfil the human need for connection and belonging.