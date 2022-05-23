Commentary: Cold calls feel more intrusive when we work from home

LONDON: The other day I was sitting at home trying to write something in a hurry when the phone rang.

“Hi Pilita, it’s James here,” chirped a man who turned out to be a total stranger from a public relations firm, who wanted me to talk to an executive from a company I had never heard of about a topic so dull I cannot remember it.

What I do recall is a monstrous sense of outrage that he had had the gall to call at all. Didn’t he know I was busy? And at home?

This was of course a disproportionate response. PR people have always cold-called, as have pollsters and sales people from all manner of companies.

The difference, I realised, is that COVID-19 seemed to make a lot of them go away.

Now, as offices steadily refill and the pandemic starts to ease off in many places, they are back. The trouble is, I am not sure that the rest of us are ready.

COLD CALLS FEEL MORE INVASIVE POST-PANDEMIC

For one thing, working from home has persisted to an extent that few thought possible.

People are working at home for an average of at least one day a week everywhere from Singapore (where it’s actually 2.4 days) and Canada (2.2 days) to Brazil (1.7), Turkey (1.7) and Greece (1.2).

And for reasons that make no objective sense, being cold-called about a work matter at home feels more invasive and irritating than it did when everyone was sitting in the office five days a week.

After such a long and welcome lull, even getting an uninvited call in the office feels more annoying than it should.