Commentary: Lockdowns are over. WFH isn’t. Why?

Barrero and co-researchers have been running a survey of working-age Americans since May 2020, targeting those with a history of paid work. They find that before the pandemic, less than 5 per cent of working days were spent working from home - the result of a long slow climb from less than 0.5 per cent in the 1960s through 1 per cent in the early 1990s.

In the first wave of the pandemic, that figure jumped to more than 60 per cent before quickly ebbing. But what is striking is that the number has plateaued at levels that would have seemed unimaginable before the pandemic.

In January 2021, more than 35 per cent of paid working days were from home. By January 2022 - after a spectacular vaccine roll out and the infection of a large proportion of the United States population - 33 per cent of days were still worked from home. That number stayed around 30 per cent throughout last year before dipping to 27 per cent in the survey for January.

Maybe that recent dip is statistical noise; maybe it reflects new habits and policies for a new year. Either way, even 27 per cent is a radical shift from the 5 per cent of 2019. And working from home is particularly prevalent in the largest US cities - which may explain Amanda Aronczyk’s inability to give away a dozen doughnuts in midtown Manhattan.

Data from the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, while not directly comparable, suggests a similar picture: between 30 and 40 per cent of workers say they’ve worked from home “in the past seven days”, and there is little sign of that number falling. It is hard to believe that we will return to 95 per cent attendance at the workplace in my lifetime.

Why is that, and what might the implications be? Some people still fear infection, but for most, the change reflects a lasting shift in how we view remote and hybrid working. That shift has several elements behind it.