Commentary: Why employers should wake up to the value of naps at work

COVENTRY, England: Well-being at work is being taken more seriously by many businesses these days. After all, recent research has shown that more than a quarter of Generation Z workers - those born between 1997 and 2012 - seek out workplace benefits that help them cope with stress. This includes nap pods, meditation rooms and massage chairs.

The focus on sleep is important. Analysis in 2018 by research organisation RAND Corporation suggests up to 3 per cent of a country’s GDP could be lost due to lack of sleep. On an organisational level, some companies are aware of the benefits of a good night’s sleep.

Nike’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, reportedly has rooms employees can use to nap. Other firms have installed lighting systems to regulate the sleep hormone melatonin, so employees find it easier to switch off when they finish work in the evening.

But the concept of “sleeping on the job” by building naps into the working day remains anathema to most companies - even if it boosts mental well-being or helps attract top talent. Sleep science has progressed greatly in recent years, with lab experiments confirming what many already suspected: Insufficient sleep can cause issues with cognitive function and mental health.

Indeed, a study I conducted with academics from Masschusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania used actigraphs (devices that measure sleeping patterns in patients with sleep disorders) to monitor the sleep of a group of around 450 adults in Chennai, India.

We found they were only sleeping 5.5 hours per night, and the shut-eye they did get was of poor quality. Despite spending eight hours in bed, their sleep was extremely interrupted, on a level comparable to those with disorders such as sleep apnoea or insomnia.