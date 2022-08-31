Commentary: Will new work pass make top talent ‘sit up, pay attention’ to Singapore?

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Aug 29), Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced a new Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass to attract top global talent from any sector to work in Singapore, along with other policy measures to keep the country competitive in the fight for talent.

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, at the National Day Rally on Aug 21, reiterated the strategic need for Singapore to stay open to the world and to build up a “world-class talent pool”.

Turning insular is not an option for Singapore, despite the apparent retreat of globalisation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and high inflation, all of which have collectively disrupted trade and spurred protectionism across the world.

Our export-oriented economy means we thrive by being relevant to the world. Singapore also owes a large part of its productive capacity to foreign investment and global talent within the ranks of its workforce.

RENEWING FOCUS ON THE CONTEST FOR TALENT

The reality is that advanced and emerging economies are fighting for all the talent they can get.

From antiquity to the present day, nations have thrived by taking in foreigners and tapping their expertise and innovations. More than half of US start-ups valued at US$1 billion or more were founded by immigrants, according to a 2022 report by the National Foundation for American Policy.

Besides the United Kingdom and Germany, cited in Mr Lee’s speech, China launched a Thousand Talents Plan in 2008, recently rebranded as the National High-end Foreign Experts Recruitment Plan. The French Passeport Talent allows employees and self-employed persons to reside in France for up to four years, with their spouses and children entitled to work.