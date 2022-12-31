Commentary: Want a career and tick off travel goals? Digital nomad visas offer the best of two worlds

GOLD COAST: Imagine starting your work day with a fresh coconut juice perched by your laptop as you gaze over the ocean or a tropical rainforest.

It’s the sort of thing to fantasise about during long, tiresome commutes and days in a claustrophobic, noisy office. But so long as you have the right type of job, and an accommodating employer (not Elon Musk), it could be your reality.

The war for talent is no longer just between companies. More than 40 nations or territories now offer “digital nomad” visas to attract those able to be employed in one country while living, and spending their income, in another.

Fancy the beach? A bunch of exotic islands are on the list. Prefer tropical forests? Try Brazil or Costa Rica.

Looking for history? There’s Spain or Greece. Love Wim Hof-style ice-bathing? Iceland beckons.

A WORKING-ON-HOLIDAY VISA

Think of a digital nomad visa as a cross between a tourist and temporary migrant visa – a working-on-holiday visa. Instead of the visa giving you the right to work in the country, it’s allowing you to stay so long as you’re gainfully employed and bringing money into the local economy.