Commentary: Why many workers are just not very interested in their jobs anymore

SINGAPORE: After 18 months of the great work-from-home experiment and dealing with a raging pandemic, many employees are exhausted and chalking up their fatigue to burnout.

But some suffer from its lesser-known but just as insidious cousin - boreout.

While the term sounds strange, many of us might recognise the distinctive signs of boreout - when employees feel disengaged and no longer see the point in what they are doing anymore.

This phenomenon gained some attention in June 2020, when a French court ordered a perfume company to pay damages to a former employee suffering from boreout, after sidelining him with non-existent duties over four years, such as buying a few sheets of paper a day.

The court decided the firm had inflicted a form of harassment on the worker by depriving him of meaningful, challenging tasks.

German experts speaking to the BBC in July define three aspects of boreout as being terribly bored, having a crisis of growth and experiencing a total lack of growth.

Boreout can lead to similar problems as burnout - from mental stress and depression to physical ailments and feelings of isolation and loneliness, according to a 2021 study of government workers in Turkey.