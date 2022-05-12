Commentary: Could working from a virtual workplace be the sweet spot between home and office?

CAMBRIDGE, England: In the context of work, the digital divide has become less about access to devices and connectivity, and more about skills and mindset.

Many experienced professionals have never learned more than the rudimentary basics of email, web search and Microsoft Office. Instead, they lean hard on nearby colleagues or the IT helpdesk when things go wrong.

By contrast, young people have already demonstrated a competitive edge in the virtual workplace. They come equipped with a more intuitive grasp of digital technology and the initiative to troubleshoot problems via YouTube tutorials, social media and subreddits.

As a generation, they’re also bigger gamers. As more and more work takes place in virtual reality (VR) – and one does not have to share the somewhat eccentric vision of the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg articulated at the 2021 Connect Conference to believe that it will – being familiar with massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) like Fortnite and Roblox, coupled with the ability to manage multiple digital identities, is set to make that edge keener still.

Much of the metaverse is still to be built. VR, of course, has long been used in training for certain physical jobs, from astronauts and pilots to law enforcement, surgery and manufacturing.

When it comes to specialist machinery or complex locations, the relative safety and cost advantages of training virtually are obvious. But it is in knowledge work – from software engineering to law to design – where the changes will be most profound.

VIRTUAL WORKPLACES CAN IMPROVE REMOTE COMMUNICATION

For most people, remote working during the pandemic has been characterised by alt-tabbing between communications apps and video-conferencing platforms such as Slack, Teams and Miro. And there is certainly a lot of room for improvement there.

Academic studies have found that collaborative work between colleagues suffers when they work remotely. Exchanges over email or Slack are increasingly replacing real-time in-person conversations, hampering communication.