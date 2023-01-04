Commentary: Want to keep your employees? Start by asking ‘how are you’ every morning

SINGAPORE: The Great Resignation. Quiet quitting. Career Cushioning. These workplace buzz phrases have drawn much attention on and offline, from hushed conversations in office pantries to worried discussions in corporate boardrooms.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, calls for better work-life balance and well-being have grown louder, and rightly so.

Companies are facing a talent shortage with higher attrition, with Mercer projecting Singapore’s voluntary turnover rate at 15.2 per cent at the end of 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 12 per cent. According to MOM’s latest labour market report, the average monthly resignation rate in Singapore edged up to 1.8 per cent in the third quarter.

While salary increments can go some way towards attracting and retaining talent, money can’t solve every problem – especially when it comes to engagement.

A recent Gallup report found that globally, a mere 21 per cent of employees feel engaged at work, indicating that many are doing just enough to avoid being dismissed but aren’t likely to go above and beyond their primary responsibilities.

The lack of engagement, passion and initiative is highly detrimental. According to the same study, only 33 per cent of employees are thriving in their overall well-being and 44 per cent of employees surveyed said they experienced stress a lot the previous day.

Quiet quitters are costing the global economy a massive US$7.8 trillion in lost productivity; co-workers and managers are bearing the brunt of the slack, setting off a vicious cycle of burnout and frustration.