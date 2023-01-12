Commentary: Beware the workplace safety paradox - the safer you feel, the less safely you might behave

CLEMSON, South Carolina: Interventions designed to keep people safe can have hidden side effects. With an increased perception of safety, some people are more likely to take risks.

For example, some vehicle drivers take more risks when they are buckled up in a shoulder-and-lap belt. Some construction workers step closer to the edge of the roof because they are hooked to a fall protection rope. Some parents of young children take less care with medicine bottles that are “childproof” and thus difficult to open.

Techniques designed to reduce harm can promote a false sense of security and increase risky behaviour and unintentional injuries.

As civil engineers and applied behavioural scientists, we are interested in ways to improve workplace safety. Our ongoing research suggests that employers need to do more than provide injury protection devices and mandate safety rules and procedures to follow.

Job site mottos like “safety is our priority” are not enough. Employers need to consider the crucial human dynamic that can counteract their desired injury prevention effects – and tap into strategies that might get around this safety paradox.

WHY PRECAUTIONS CAN TRIGGER MORE RISKS

A well-established psychological phenomenon known as risk compensation or risk homeostasis explains this safety paradox.

An intervention designed to prevent or reduce unintentional injury decreases one’s perception of risk. Then that perception increases the person’s risk-taking behaviour, especially when taking a risk has a benefit, such as comfort, convenience or getting a job done faster.