Commentary: Why aren’t introverts celebrated in the workplace?

SINGAPORE: One of the biggest and most debilitating myths I have encountered as a career strategist is that “introverts find it difficult to get ahead in the workplace”.

This myth is so pervasive that I often hear introverts lamenting, albeit softly and in the privacy of their own cubicles, that it is the biggest reason why they struggle to stay ahead in their careers.

Well, if you self-identify as an introvert, there is good news. Research has shown that introverts are better listeners and more receptive to suggestions from proactive teammates, making them more effective leaders than their vocal counterparts, according to a study in the Academy of Management Journal.

Some of the world’s most well-known figures are also introverts, including prominent leaders such as Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and even the controversial Elon Musk, so there should not be any reason why being an introvert should be a handicap at all.