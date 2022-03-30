Commentary: What can corporate workplaces learn from the bloody battlefields of war?

LONDON: I cannot remember exactly how old I was the first time I held a gun, but I was almost certainly in my teens, growing up on my parents’ farm.

What I do remember, vividly, is the physical shock of firing a rifle. The deafening bang, the juddering recoil and the sickening, split-second fear that I could have somehow fired a bullet into anything from a faraway cow to my foot.

I think of this when I read about one particular aspect of the brutal war in Ukraine: The city workers who have taken up arms against the invading Russian forces.

There have been reports of a 46-year-old architect, a 52-year-old marketing researcher and a 35-year-old historian. Most are like the 41-year-old accountant who booked herself and her husband into a Kyiv shooting range for his birthday. She had never fired a gun before in her life.

The abrupt militarisation of these white-collar workers, and the thought of how they might be faring against seasoned Russian soldiers, is distinctly lowering.

But rather than dwell on the extent to which urban civilian life can prepare one for a sudden military career, I found myself wondering about the reverse last week: Could military experience improve working life?

CUTTING THROUGH THE NOISE

As it turns out, there are plenty of grounds that it can, particularly when it comes to the efficient use of time.