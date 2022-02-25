Commentary: Never mind Big Tech - ‘little tech’ can be dangerous at work too

LONDON: An inquiry opened last week into a scandal that has horrified Britons: How hundreds of people running UK post offices were wrongly prosecuted for false accounting and theft on the basis of a faulty computer system.

A judge has called the Post Office’s insistence that the software was infallible “the 21st-century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat”. Yet many other companies are in danger of believing computers over humans as well.

A swath of new technology products has come on to the market in recent years, many of which promise to use artificial intelligence (AI) to manage, coach, score or monitor a company’s employees.

So-called algorithmic management has spread from gig platforms and logistics warehouses into a range of other sectors and occupations, hastened by the pandemic.

NEW TECHNOLOGY TO MANAGE OR MONITOR EMPLOYEES?

Coworker.org, a worker organising platform, has compiled a database of more than 550 such products. About 30 per cent emerged between 2020 and 2021, while the rest were developed between 2018 and 2020.

It calls this ecosystem “little tech”: Companies that don’t get the attention the Big Tech giants do, but are nonetheless having an impact on people’s working lives.

The rationale for many of these products is to protect employees’ health and safety. There are temperature checkers, for example, and cameras that monitor whether workers are keeping two metres apart. Others promise to monitor productivity or maintain an employer’s data security in a world where work has shifted from the office to the home.

RemoteDesk, for example, promises to help managers create “an office-like environment through continuous webcam monitoring to secure employee identity and ensure productivity in a remote workspace”.

It says the webcam monitoring “detects suspicious expressions, gestures, or behaviour of a remote agent” and can “capture eating and drinking and flag them as violations” if “food and drink at your desk is prohibited by company policy”.