Commentary: Forget about the pay raise, give me more time off in 2023

SINGAPORE: “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn!” So wrote that well-loved philosopher Dr Seuss. The sense of astonishment, perhaps even despair, at time’s stealthy and relentless march, is one most of us can relate to. Time, after all, is the one commodity we all have that is irreplaceable.

In these waning days of the pandemic, it is also apparent that priorities have changed. Where once employees might have accepted the demands of an all-consuming job unquestioningly – in return for a generous remuneration package, in most cases – employees these days are far more circumspect in their attitude to work.

According to a LinkedIn report on global trends, employees now rank work-life balance and flexible work arrangements as their top priorities when it comes to jobs. A Randstad survey released in August 2022 also showed that two in five workers in Singapore will not accept a job if they are unable to work remotely or have flexible work hours.

There are several reasons for this. Principally, COVID-19 has brought the issue of mental wellness into focus. A recent article by CNA reported that 57 per cent of respondents in Singapore identified burnout as the leading factor affecting mental health during the pandemic.

Such is the concern over mental health that the Government in 2020 took action by issuing a tripartite advisory to promote mental well-being in the workplace.